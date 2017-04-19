Nation & World

April 19, 2017 6:05 PM

Man fatally shot in 'confrontation' with police in Delaware

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

Police in Delaware have fatally shot a suspect after what they say was a chase and confrontation.

New Castle County Police said in a statement that officers were following a male suspect around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The statement says police attempted to stop the suspect's car in the Bellefonte area of New Castle County, but he fled and crashed. He then ran away on foot, and officers pursued him.

Police say "a confrontation ensued" that resulted in the person being fatally shot.

The statement says "involved officers" were taken to area hospitals for treatment. It doesn't say how many officers were involved or describe the extent of their injuries.

A police spokesman said he had no further information to release, adding the investigation was just beginning.

