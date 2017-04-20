Nation & World

April 20, 2017 4:45 PM

Harvard honors a famous grad _ JFK _ with special symposium

The Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Harvard University has honored one of its most famous graduates — John F. Kennedy — with a symposium marking the 100th anniversary of the slain president's birth.

Harvard hosted the John F. Kennedy Centennial Symposium on Thursday. Former U.S. ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy, who is Kennedy's only surviving child, was among the featured speakers.

U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III of Massachusetts, the grandson of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, also was among the speakers. So was Maria Shriver, a journalist and daughter of the former president's sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

The daylong series focused on the late president's priorities and how they remain relevant today. Kennedy was born May 29, 1917, in Brookline, Massachusetts. He was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on

Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on 13:08

Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on
Final Four postgame: Another championship chance spells relief for North Carolina 17:43

Final Four postgame: Another championship chance spells relief for North Carolina

Final Four postgame: South Carolina players, coach reflect on improbable run's end 18:40

Final Four postgame: South Carolina players, coach reflect on improbable run's end

View More Video

Nation & World Videos