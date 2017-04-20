Nation & World

April 20, 2017 7:50 AM

France's 11 presidential hopefuls stake out positions on TV

The Associated Press
PARIS

The 11 men and women hoping to be France's next president are appearing on national television seeking to sway voters in the nail-biting, unpredictable election campaign.

The candidates will each have 15 minutes Thursday night individually to answer questions about their stances, along with a brief conclusion at the end, in a prime-time program on France 2.

The four top candidates — centrist Emmanuel Macron, far-right Marine le Pen, conservative Francois Fillon and far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon— will be seeking to impress the 30 percent of French voters who are still undecided.

The French presidential race's outcome is increasingly uncertain just three days before Sunday's first-round vote. The two top vote-getters on Sunday will advance to the May 7 presidential runoff.

