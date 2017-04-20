Nation & World

April 20, 2017 12:18 PM

Albania opposition issues call for road blocks on Monday

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Albania's opposition says it will block the country's roads as part of its two-month campaign to have a caretaker Cabinet put in place to govern until the parliamentary election in June.

Lulzim Basha, leader of the main opposition Democratic party, called on supporters to block the national roads countrywide at noon on Monday.

European Parliament negotiators are expected to arrive in the capital of Tirana that day to mediate between the governing left-wing coalition and the center-right opposition.

The opposition so far has declined to negotiate unless Prime Minister Edi Rama resigns.

The opposition alleges the sitting Cabinet will manipulate the vote and also wants to change the election date from June 18. Since mid-February, its supporters have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana and pitched a tent outside Rama's office.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Listen to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk talk about the Hyperloop concept

Listen to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk talk about the Hyperloop concept 2:18

Listen to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk talk about the Hyperloop concept
Watch police respond to a street brawl in progress - between two deer! 0:18

Watch police respond to a street brawl in progress - between two deer!
Liftoff! Video shows International Space Station crew members leaving gravity behind 0:38

Liftoff! Video shows International Space Station crew members leaving gravity behind

View More Video

Nation & World Videos