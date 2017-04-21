What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

A 56-year-old resident was arrested Wednesday, April 19, 2017, for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Operation, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, and a One Way Violation after causing a path of destruction near Chelsea City Hall in Massachusetts, and nearly striking several pedestrians. The vehicle is seen at the top of the screen coming across the road, and then at the 21-second mark reverses back across the street, sending more pedestrians fleeing, before taking off.