What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

Hundreds of thousands of bits of space junk are orbiting Earth, according to NASA. Made up of items such as used-up rocket stages, loose fragments from rocket explosions and collisions, launch canisters, dust and paint flakes, space junk - also known as orbital debris - is a huge problem. This animation depicts the distribution and movement of man-made objects orbiting the planet.
NASA Orbital Debris Program Office/JSC
Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall

National

A 56-year-old resident was arrested Wednesday, April 19, 2017, for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Operation, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, and a One Way Violation after causing a path of destruction near Chelsea City Hall in Massachusetts, and nearly striking several pedestrians. The vehicle is seen at the top of the screen coming across the road, and then at the 21-second mark reverses back across the street, sending more pedestrians fleeing, before taking off.

Nation & World Videos