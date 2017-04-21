Nation & World

April 21, 2017 1:05 PM

Pennsylvania governor strips lieutenant gov of security

By MARC LEVY Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is stripping the lieutenant governor of state police protection in the wake of complaints about his treatment of troopers and other state employees.

Wolf released a three-sentence letter Friday that he sent to Lt. Gov. Mike Stack informing him of the decision.

The governor says he'll also limit state spending on cleaning, grounds keeping and maintenance at his fellow Democrat's official residence.

Wolf says he believes it's a necessary step to protect state employees.

Wolf initiated an inspector general's investigation into complaints about Stack's treatment of state employees.

