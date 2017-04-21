Nation & World

April 21, 2017 11:49 PM

'Drain the swamp' more a Trump slogan than a practice so far

By JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is taking more steps that appear to move away from his campaign promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

The latest include ending an Obama administration practice of releasing the names of visitors to the White House and raising a record $107 million for his inauguration, much of it from companies and people who do business with the government.

The head of a bipartisan good-government group, Zach Wamp, says the drain-the-swamp effort is one very much to be determined.

The White House maintains that draining the swamp is still a priority. Officials point to a January executive order limiting the lobbying of outgoing officials. At least one departing employee has already been granted a waiver.

