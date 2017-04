Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes

NASA's Cassini spacecraft faces one last perilous adventure around Saturn. Cassini will shoot the gap between Saturn and its rings, making its first pass through the narrow gap Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Twenty-two crossings are planned, about one a week, until September, when Cassini goes in and never comes out, vaporizing in Saturn's atmosphere. Here's a view of what the craft, launched in 1997, and reaching Saturn in 2004, has shown us.