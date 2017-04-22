Workers stage daring rescue after eaglet gets stuck in nest

1:18 Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes Pause

0:54 Singer Lauren Wakefield kicks off March for Science, and Doris Matsui speaks in Sacramento

0:42 Slayer rocks Aftershock music festival

3:33 DIY: How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

1:34 Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job

0:32 Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day

0:48 Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall

11:32 Police tackle man for jaywalking

1:29 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2