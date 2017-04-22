Nation & World

1 dead after police shooting at Ohio city apartment complex

HAMILTON, Ohio

Authorities say an officer shot and killed a man who confronted him with a butcher knife at an apartment complex in an Ohio city.

The shooting in Hamilton in southwestern Ohio was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police Chief Craig Bucheit says the officer responded to a call at the complex and a man came at him with a knife in the parking lot.

The victim was not identified but police say he was in his 20s.

Bucheit says the officer was alone and was not wearing a body camera. He says the officer's cruiser had a camera.

The county prosecutor will investigate the shooting.

Hamilton is about 33 miles (53 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

