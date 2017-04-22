Nation & World

April 22, 2017 6:51 PM

UC Berkeley students threaten to sue over Ann Coulter visit

The Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif.

The University of California at Berkeley students who invited Ann Coulter to speak on campus are threatening to sue the university if it doesn't find a proper time and venue for the conservative pundit to speak next week.

Harmeet Dhillon, who represents the Berkeley College Republicans, says in a letter sent Friday to UC Berkeley's chief attorney that if Coulter is not allowed to give a speech on campus on April 27 she will file a lawsuit soon after.

Berkeley officials on Tuesday informed the student group that their Coulter event was being cancelled due to security concerns. They offered a May 2 date but Coulter rejected it.

The cancellation comes after a series of violent clashes this year between far-right and far-left protesters on campus and in downtown Berkeley.

