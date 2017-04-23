Nation & World

April 23, 2017 2:13 PM

Authorities say 5 feared dead in NYC fire

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York City officials say five people are feared dead and multiple people injured in a house fire.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at about 2:15 p.m. in the Queens Village neighborhood of Queens. The two-story single family home was engulfed by the four-alarm blaze. News footage showed flames chewing through the roof and roaring in upstairs rooms of the house as smoke poured from it.

Officials said five people, including children, may have died. Witnesses heard loud booms before the blaze broke out. A neighbor told the New York Post said she saw a baby who was very badly burned being carried from the home.

