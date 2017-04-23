Nation & World

April 23, 2017 10:07 PM

Obama to deliver first post-presidency speech in Chicago

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the place where he started his political career.

Obama will speak Monday at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

College students from around the Chicago area are expected to attend. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to "encourage and support the next generation of leaders."

Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.

His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes
Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:32

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day
What does space debris look like? This animation shows you 2:20

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

View More Video

Nation & World Videos