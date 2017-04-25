Nation & World

April 25, 2017 1:35 AM

Far-right contender Le Pen advocates French food

The Associated Press
PARIS

French far-right presidential contender Marine Le Pen has called for more food to be produced and consumed in the country.

Le Pen, visiting the Rungis wholesale market outside Paris on Tuesday, said the French government must promote meat from France.

She says: "Let's promote the 'eating French' especially in (school) canteens where our children must take advantage of healthy, quality products."

Le Pen was booed by some workers in the fruits and vegetables section.

The National Front leader is facing pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron in the May 7 presidential runoff.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes
Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:32

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day
What does space debris look like? This animation shows you 2:20

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

View More Video

Nation & World Videos