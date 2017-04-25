Nation & World

April 25, 2017 3:02 AM

Turkish high court rejects opposition bid appeal referendum

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's highest administrative court has rejected the main opposition party's bid to appeal the result of the April 16 referendum on boosting the president's powers.

The Republican People's Party, or CHP, is contesting the referendum due to a number of voting irregularities, in particular an electoral board decision that accepted ballots without official stamps. International monitors have also noted irregularities in the voting, which resulted in a narrow win for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "yes" camp.

The Council of State on Tuesday ruled against the CHP's request to overturn the electoral board's controversial decision, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The court said it did not have jurisdiction over the electoral board's decision.

A previous CHP appeal of the referendum's result to the electoral authority was also rejected.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes
Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:32

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day
What does space debris look like? This animation shows you 2:20

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

View More Video

Nation & World Videos