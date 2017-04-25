Nation & World

April 25, 2017 10:49 AM

Court awards 3M euros to Hungary church stripped of status

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

The European Court of Human Rights has awarded 3 million euros ($3.3 million) in damages to a small Hungarian Methodist church stripped of its recognized status in 2012.

Along with hundreds of other churches, the Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship lost its official status and corresponding financial advantages — like its tax-free status — due to legislation that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government said was needed to weed out "business churches" hiding behind fake religious fronts.

The law, which transferred the right to register recognized churches from the courts to parliament, cut the number of churches from around 370 to 32.

The amount of damages decided by the court based in Strasbourg, France, compensates the church led by Pastor Gabor Ivanyi, a frequent Orban critic, for lost subsidies, grants and other revenue.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes
Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:32

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day
What does space debris look like? This animation shows you 2:20

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

View More Video

Nation & World Videos