April 25, 2017 12:14 PM

Trump, Australia prime minister to meet next month in NYC

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump plans to mark the 75th anniversary of a World War II naval battle by visiting the USS Intrepid.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump will also meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the floating museum in New York City on May 4.

U.S. and Australian naval and air forces fought the Japanese during the Battle of the Coral Sea, fought May 4-8, 1942. It was the first battle in which aircraft carriers engaged each other, and the U.S. and Australia halted the advance of Japanese enemy forces.

Trump and Turnbull had a tense telephone conversation in January after Trump took office.

Vice President Mike Pence returned Tuesday from a Pacific Rim trip that included a stop in Australia, where he met with Turnbull.

