Nation & World

April 25, 2017 12:19 PM

Detective: Durst's wife told neighbor of beating, threats

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A retired New York police detective says the missing wife of New York real estate heir Robert Durst once went to her neighbor's penthouse in pajamas and said her husband beat her and she feared he would kill her.

James Varian testified Tuesday that a neighbor reported Kathleen Durst had knocked on her Manhattan bedroom window for help.

Varian, 77, briefly investigated Kathleen Durst's disappearance in 1982.

Prosecutors are presenting testimony from elderly witnesses who may not be able to testify at Durst's murder trial.

Durst, 74, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of his close friend, Susan Berman, in Los Angeles in 2000.

Prosecutors allege that Durst killed Berman to prevent her from talking to police about Kathleen Durst's disappearance.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? 2:18

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?
Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes
Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:32

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos