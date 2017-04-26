Nation & World

April 26, 2017 4:52 PM

Immunity sought for NC motorists who hit protesters in roads

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

A motorist who strikes a protester blocking a public road in North Carolina would be immune from civil liability — under a bill before lawmakers — if the driver exercised "due care."

Backers of the proposal advancing Wednesday in the North Carolina House say granting immunity would protect drivers traveling legally on a highway or street when a protester is injured.

Republican sponsor Rep. Justin Burr says drivers couldn't deliberately run over protesters and avoid responsibility.

Lawmakers referred to demonstrators on Charlotte streets last September after a fatal shooting by a police officer.

Opponents called the measure unconstitutional or unnecessary because negligence claims fail in North Carolina when jurors determine victims contributed to their injury.

If the House grants it final approval, the measure still must pass the Senate.

