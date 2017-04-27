Nation & World

April 27, 2017 12:32 AM

Merkel wants dialogue before Brexit negotiations

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Britain must engage in "constructive dialogue" with the European Union before negotiations can begin on its departure from the bloc.

"We need to know how Britain sees its future relations with us," Merkel told the German parliament Thursday.

"Let there be no doubt: Brexit negotiations will demand a lot from Britain and Europe."

Britain has two years to complete its deal to leave the 28-nation European Union but is currently preoccupied with a snap election taking place in early June.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? 2:18

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?
Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes
Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:32

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos