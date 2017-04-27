Nation & World

April 27, 2017 6:23 AM

Putin hosts Japan's Abe for talks on disputed islands

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday to discuss a dispute over four islands that has kept the two countries from signing a peace treaty ending World War II.

It was the leaders' third meeting in the past seven months after Putin made a state visit to Japan in December and Abe met Putin in Russia's Far East in September.

Japan and Russia both claim four islands north of Japan's island of Hokkaido that came under Russian control at the end of the war. The recent meetings are widely regarded as a sign that both Moscow and Tokyo are eager to settle the dispute over the Kuril islands and sign a peace treaty that the Soviet Union and Japan never managed to negotiate.

The countries were also discussing joint development of fisheries, tourism and other areas that might help bridge the gap.

Speaking at the start of the meeting at the Kremlin, Abe told Putin in televised remarks that he would like to discuss various issues including the peace treaty and thanked Russia for taking a "step forward in the Japanese-Russian relations."

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov later told reporters that "the territorial dispute needs to be settled somehow in a way that it will be suitable both for Moscow and Tokyo," but added that Russia and Japan would be working to boost economic cooperation no matter when the treaty is signed.

In Tokyo, Japanese officials said on Wednesday that Abe also was likely to discuss North Korea with Putin. At recent talks, Japan, the United States, South Korea and Australia agreed that China and Russia are crucial in pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear and missile programs.

Comments

