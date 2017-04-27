Nation & World

April 27, 2017 7:46 AM

Cyprus crossing point toured by Greek, Turkish officials

The Associated Press
DERYNEIA, Cyprus

Greek and Turkish politicians have been taken on a tour of work being done on a new crossing point linking the ethnically divided Cyprus' breakaway north with the internationally recognized south.

The Deryneia crossing point was announced in May 2015, but there have been delays and work is still incomplete as talks to reunify the Mediterranean island stumble along.

Greek and Turkish Cypriot officials on Thursday saw that only a 150-yard stretch remains undone but were uncertain about the reasons for the delay in opening it.

Deryneia would be the eight such crossing since 2003 when the first cut through a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to link the Turkish-controlled north with the south. Cyprus' split came in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

