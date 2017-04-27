10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:
1. WHO FACES INTENSIFYING INVESTIGATIONS
The Pentagon watchdog has joined lawmakers in probing the legality of payments to Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, from foreign sources, including a Russian state-sponsored TV network.
2. HOW TRUMP PLANS TO OVERHAUL TAXES
The plan could provide significant relief to the working-class voters who elected him, but the unknowns could end up hurting many of the president's core supporters.
3. TRUMP'S BUMPY CEO PRESIDENCY
The same skills that helped Trump in the executive suite have hurt him in the Oval Office, management experts say.
4. TILLERSON SAYS CHINA ASKED NORTH KOREA TO STOP NUCLEAR TESTS
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that China has threatened to impose sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
5. UNITED SETTLES WITH PASSENGER
The passenger who was dragged off a United flight after he refused to give up his seat to airline employees has settled with the airline for an undisclosed sum, an apparent attempt by the company to put the fiasco behind it as quickly as possible.
6. ARKANSAS AWAITS WORD FROM SUPREME COURT ON EXECUTION
The last inmate set to die under Arkansas' compressed execution timetable is looking to state and federal courts in final bids to save his life.
7. BERKELEY PROTESTS ARE PEACEFUL
Hundreds gather peacefully for a rally at a park in Berkeley — home of the free speech movement — to protest a canceled appearance by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.
8. WHERE PROTESTERS ARE STORMING PARLIAMENT
Demonstrators in Macedonia, many wearing masks, broke through a police cordon and entered Parliament, attacking lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker.
9. WHAT TEENS DO WHEN THEY TIRE OF SOCIAL MEDIA
They take a break, a new poll finds. Reasons include social media getting in the way or work or school, or teens getting tired of "the conflict and drama."
10. NFL DRAFT STARTS AS EXPECTED
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
