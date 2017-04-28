Nation & World

April 28, 2017 4:36 AM

Erdogan to return to Turkey's governing party on May 2

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkey's prime minister says the governing party will be inviting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to rejoin its ranks on May 2.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Antalya, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, "we will restart the membership of the president, our founding chairman and our leader" at a meeting of the Justice and Development Party, or AKP.

The "yes" outcome in the April 16 referendum has meant the cancellation of a constitutional article that required the president to sever his party ties.

The AKP is scheduled to hold an extraordinary congress on May 21, where many expect the party to re-elect Erdogan as chairman.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? 2:18

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?
Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes
Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:32

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos