Nation & World

April 28, 2017 10:53 AM

Russia seeks arrest of former Ukraine prime minister

The Associated Press
MINSK, Belarus

Russia has sent a request to the international police agency Interpol for the arrest and extradition of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, claiming he killed Russian soldiers in Chechnya in the 1990s.

Yatsenyuk was one of the prime figures of the massive protests that drove Ukraine's Russia-friendly president out of the country in 2014. He became prime minister and was in office until last April.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported Friday that it had received a copy of the Russian request from Interpol. Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Yatsenyuk had never been to Chechnya and that "Yatsenyuk's persecution by Russia is politically motivated."

The former head of Russia's Investigative Committee claimed in 2015 that Yatsenyuk had fought alongside separatist rebels in 1994 and 1995, during the first Chechen war.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? 2:18

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?
Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes
Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:32

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos