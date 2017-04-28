Nation & World

April 28, 2017 12:22 PM

White nationalists indicted on weapons, drug charges

The Associated Press
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.

Five members of a white supremacist group called the Aryan Strike Force have been indicted on weapons, money laundering and drug charges.

The group's online mission statement is "to protect the honor of our women, children and the future of our race and nation" using violence as a necessary tool.

An indictment returned Thursday by a federal grand jury in Pennsylvania accused them of selling methamphetamine, laundering the proceeds and receiving and storing machine gun part firearms.

Indicted are 37-year-old John Michael Steever, of Manville, New Jersey; 40-year-old Henry Lambert Baird, of Brown Mills, New Jersey; 26-year-old Justin Daniel Lough of Waynesboro, Virginia; 40-year-old Jacob Mark Robards of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and 20-year-old Connor Drew Dikes of Silver Spring, Maryland.

No attorney information was immediately available.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? 2:18

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?
Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes
Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:32

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos