This is how NASA fared in Trump's first hundred days

NASA's first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s term have been busy, from a presidential call from the Oval Office with a record-breaking American Astronaut to announcing the discovery of Earth-sized planets outside our solar system. Take a look at our space program's milestones.
NASA
Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes

Nation & World

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes

NASA's Cassini spacecraft faces one last perilous adventure around Saturn. Cassini will shoot the gap between Saturn and its rings, making its first pass through the narrow gap Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Twenty-two crossings are planned, about one a week, until September, when Cassini goes in and never comes out, vaporizing in Saturn's atmosphere. Here's a view of what the craft, launched in 1997, and reaching Saturn in 2004, has shown us.

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

Nation & World

What does space debris look like? This animation shows you

Hundreds of thousands of bits of space junk are orbiting Earth, according to NASA. Made up of items such as used-up rocket stages, loose fragments from rocket explosions and collisions, launch canisters, dust and paint flakes, space junk - also known as orbital debris - is a huge problem. This animation depicts the distribution and movement of man-made objects orbiting the planet.

Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall

National

Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall

A 56-year-old resident was arrested Wednesday, April 19, 2017, for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Operation, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, and a One Way Violation after causing a path of destruction near Chelsea City Hall in Massachusetts, and nearly striking several pedestrians. The vehicle is seen at the top of the screen coming across the road, and then at the 21-second mark reverses back across the street, sending more pedestrians fleeing, before taking off.

Watch police respond to a street brawl in progress - between two deer!

National

Watch police respond to a street brawl in progress - between two deer!

Two deer running about one morning last week were caught on a Westerville, Ohio, police cruiser dash cam duking it out in the middle of a residential street before being caught in the cruiser’s headlights and running off. According to the Columbus Dispatch, police posted the video to social media with the tongue-in-cheek message that officers were responding to a “fight in progress.”

9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

National

9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

A South Florida boy is being hailed a hero, weeks after he dashed to his baby brother’s rescue as the infant fell off a changing table. In the video, the 11-month-old baby was on a changing table, and when his mother had her back turned, the boy's leg went over the table, and he fell. But, in an incredible move, the baby's big brother managed to catch the 30-pound baby before he hit the floor.

This is what the large, spinning asteroid passing by Earth looks like

World

This is what the large, spinning asteroid passing by Earth looks like

Asteroid 2014 JO25 is more than a million miles away, and NASA says the peanut-shaped rock isn't coming this close again for at least 500 years. Still, the asteroid makes a relatively close flyby on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, Scientists are excited for a chance to study the asteroid at close proximity. Here are images showing the spinning asteroid.

American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines

Nation & World

American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines

Many Americans are unaware that there are laws in regards to the American flag that can be found in detail in the United States Code. The flag code is a guide to encourage proper respect for the national ensign, although is has no provision for enforcement.

Nation & World Videos