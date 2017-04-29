Nation & World

April 29, 2017 9:24 AM

Poland police forcibly remove anti-nationalist protesters

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's police have forcibly removed a few dozen protesters who tried to block the route of a march in downtown Warsaw by a nationalist organization celebrating its anniversary.

The protesters chanted "Poland free from fascism" and sat down in the street Saturday as they waited for the march of the National-Radical Camp to arrive. The group was celebrating 83 years since its foundation.

Police detained and handcuffed some of the demonstrators, who had no authorization for their protest. Police also used force on journalists reporting on the event, pushing them and kicking.

The nationalists' march was directed down a different route.

Under a new law introduced by the nationalist ruling party, every march must be authorized or face sanctions.

This is how NASA fared in Trump's first hundred days

