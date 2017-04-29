Nation & World

April 29, 2017 3:04 PM

Investments in Russia become focus in congressional race

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

Financial disclosure statements filed by a Montana Republican in his bid for Congress show $240,000 in investments in index funds with substantial holdings in Russian firms under sanctions by the U.S. government.

The sanctions were put in place by the Obama administration three years ago because of Russia's annexation of Crimea.

The revelations gave Democrat Rob Quist fresh ammunition to lob against Greg Gianforte ahead of a Saturday night debate that could be their only televised faceoff before the May 25 special congressional election. Libertarian Mark Wicks will also take part in the debate.

With just 26 days left until the special election, the candidates have little time left to gain traction with voters.

The investments are just a small part of Gianforte's portfolio. His spokesman says that if Gianforte is elected, the candidate will place his investments in a blind trust.

