Nation & World

April 30, 2017 3:01 AM

Italian Democrats picking party chief; Renzi expected to win

The Associated Press
ROME

Italians are voting for a new leader of the Democratic Party in a primary expected to give ex-head Matteo Renzi a new mandate.

Citizens lined up at makeshift gazebos set up around the country Sunday. It was unclear when results will be announced.

Renzi quit as leader of the fractured party after a national referendum defeat on reforms he championed while premier also forced him to resign the premiership in December.

Challenging him in the primary are Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Michele Emiliano, governor of the southern Puglia region.

The Democrats face a stiff challenge from the populist 5-Star Movement in a national election due in early 2018 at the latest.

Left-wing hardliners split from the Democrats and formed a new party, resenting Renzi's authoritarian style and centrist leanings.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This is how NASA fared in Trump's first hundred days

This is how NASA fared in Trump's first hundred days 1:18

This is how NASA fared in Trump's first hundred days
Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough? 2:18

Watch deputy wrestle alligator back into swamp - think your job is tough?
Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes 1:18

Kiss Cassini goodbye: A look at Saturn through spacecraft's eyes

View More Video

Nation & World Videos