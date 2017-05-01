Nation & World

May 01, 2017 8:06 AM

Supreme Court lets stand California ban on anti-gay therapy

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court has again rejected a challenge to California's ban on so-called gay conversion therapy.

The justices did not comment Monday in turning away an appeal from a San Diego minister and others who argued the law violated their First Amendment religious freedoms.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco had previously upheld the law in dismissing the constitutional challenge.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed the ban into law in late 2012. Since then, the Supreme Court has rejected efforts to upend the California law and a similar ban New Jersey.

