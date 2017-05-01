Milwaukee County jury recommends dehydration death charges

A sheriff who oversees the Milwaukee County jail says he respects the legal process but otherwise is declining to comment on a jury's recommendation that seven jail staffers should face criminal charges in an inmate's dehydration death.
The jury's recommendation Monday came after a six-day inquest that included testimony from jail staff and evidence from county prosecutors. The jury found probable cause for "abuse of a resident of a penal facility" in the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas on April 24, 2016.
Sheriff David Clarke said in a statement on the department's Facebook page: "There will be no speculation of what will happen until it happens."
District Attorney John Chisholm said he had no timeline to decide on charges, and that he could charge more people — or fewer.
Comments