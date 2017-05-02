Trump says he could meet with North Korea's leader

President Donald Trump has opened the door to a future meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. And he offered unusual praise for the leader at a time of surging nuclear tensions.
The White House played down near-term prospects for such a meeting. But Trump's conciliatory comments marked a departure from his more unforgiving tone toward North Korea in recent days.
It marked the latest fluctuation as Trump's administration struggles to explain its policy for addressing the growing threat from North Korea's nuclear program.
Comments