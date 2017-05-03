Nation & World

May 03, 2017 11:14 AM

Arkansas lawmakers vote to scale back hybrid Medicaid plan

By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas lawmakers have approved scaling back the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion by moving 60,000 people off the program and requiring some remaining participants to work.

The Senate and House gave final approval to identical measures Wednesday.

The plans will allow state to seek federal approval for the new restrictions to a program that covers more than 300,000 people. The program was created in 2013 as an alternative to expanding Medicaid under the federal health overhaul.

The Senate approved the restrictions on a 19-7 vote, while the House approved them 69-21.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed the new restrictions in March, despite uncertainty in Washington about GOP efforts to repeal the federal health law.

