May 05, 2017 12:34 AM

Obama endorses Macron in France's presidential runoff

By JESSE J. HOLLAND Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Former President Barack Obama is making an exception to his desire not to get involved in political situations. He's endorsing the centrist candidate in France's presidential election, Emmanuel Macron.

Obama says Macron appeals to people's hopes, and not their fears.

Macron is facing far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday's runoff vote. Polls suggest Macron is well ahead.

In a video released by Macron, Obama says he has admired Macron's campaign and praises him for standing up for liberal values. The American says Macron has put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world.

And, according to Obama, Macron is committed to a better future for the French people.

