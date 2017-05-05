Nation & World

May 05, 2017 10:07 AM

'Things go bump in the night' at NY governor's mansion

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says spooky sounds keep him awake at night when he stays at the governor's mansion in Albany.

The Democrat told a Long Island crowd Thursday that during legislative sessions he spends evenings awake and unsettled by unexplained noises in the 161-year-old mansion near the Capitol building.

The governor has mentioned apparitions in the reputedly haunted mansion before. In an April speech in Harlem, he said that "as a big, tough guy," he wasn't frightened but spends the eerie, sleepless nights reading about past governors.

Former Gov. David Paterson told the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2pOuV4Z) that personal experience and staff testimony convinced him the mansion is haunted. Paterson said the ghost is friendly "like Casper."

Cuomo usually stays at his family home in Westchester.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch game wardens save stranded baby owl, injured eagle

Watch game wardens save stranded baby owl, injured eagle 1:09

Watch game wardens save stranded baby owl, injured eagle
Watch police officer's dramatic rescue of 4-year-old boy from pond 1:40

Watch police officer's dramatic rescue of 4-year-old boy from pond
Cat fight at the dock ends with one kitty making a splash 1:07

Cat fight at the dock ends with one kitty making a splash

View More Video

Nation & World Videos