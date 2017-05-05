Investigators in photo-sharing scandal face a grueling task

Some 20 investigators are spending their workday scouring the internet for evidence in the photo-sharing scandal that has rocked the Marine Corps.
Leaders in the Corps have been embarrassed by revelations that military members have been posting nude photos online. The potentially illegal behavior has been found to have spread to other military serves as well.
So far, the criminal investigation includes 21 felony cases and more than 30 others referred to Marine commanders for possible administrative action. Five Marines have already received administrative punishments, but no details have been provided.
For the investigators, men and women, it is a grueling process. Agents have scoured close to 200 different websites. They've pulled more than 150,000 nude or semi-nude images. And they've identified 20,000 with a possible military connection.
