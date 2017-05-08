Nation & World

May 08, 2017 5:23 AM

2 Islamic State suspects arrested in Spain, 1 in Morocco

The Associated Press
MADRID

Spain's Interior Ministry says police in Spain and Morocco have arrested three suspected members of the Islamic State group.

A ministry statement Monday said the three worked to recruit Islamic State followers and spread propaganda and encouraged jihadi attacks via the internet. It said they had ties with senior IS members in Syria and Iraq and planned to travel to the zone to fight.

The ministry said two Moroccans were arrested in the northeastern Spanish towns of Salou and Badalona and a third cell member was arrested in the northern Moroccan port city of Tangier.

The statement said Spanish police have been involved in the arrests of 162 suspected jihadi activists since the country raised its security alert to one step below the maximum in June 2015.

