Putin calls for international unity on overcast Victory Day

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes to his soldiers as he is driven along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian soldiers drive military vehicles along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian soldiers drive Arctic military vehicles along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian soldiers drive military vehicles along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian soldiers drive Arctic military vehicles along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian soldiers drive famous WWII tank T-34 along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Russian soldiers drive military vehicles along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu crosses himself as he is driven along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes to his soldiers as he is driven along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Russian army Gen. Oleg Salyukov, right, walk along the Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Pool photo via AP
Yuri Kochetkov
Russian soldiers march along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday, commemorating the Red Army's determination and losses in World War II.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
A tank driver looks on prior the Victory Day military parade at Dvortsovaya
Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday, commemorating the Red Army's determination and losses in World War II.
Russian soldiers march along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday, commemorating the Red Army's determination and losses in World War II.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Self-propelled artillery vehicles Msta S are transported by trucks after the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday, commemorating the Red Army's determination and losses in World War II.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
A participant of parade yawns prior the Victory Day military parade at Dvortsovaya
Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday, commemorating the Red Army's determination and losses in World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Pool photo via AP
Yuri Kochetkov
Mikoyan MIG-31, supersonic all-weather long-range jets fly over a statue of an angel fixed atop the Alexander Column during the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday, commemorating the Red Army's determination and losses in World War II.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
WWII veteran Alexei Marchenkov, 94, poses for a photo at the Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Marchenkov went to a front on July 12, 1941 in the Soviet Union and finished his service on Sept. 2, 1945 at Far East.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moldovan President Igor Dodon, right, put flowers at a WWII memorial near the Kremlin wall after the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Russian army soldiers march along the Red Square during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 72 years since the end of WWII and the defeat of Nazi Germany, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Pool photo via AP
Yuri Kochetkov
Russian soldiers march along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday, commemorating the Red Army's determination and losses in World War II.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
AP Photo
