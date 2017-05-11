4-nation drills postponed after craft runs aground on Guam

Joint Region Marianas Chief of Staff Capt. Jeff Grimes announces that joint exercises involving the U.S., U.K., France and Japan at the U.S. Pacific island of Guam have been indefinitely postponed after a French landing craft ran aground, Friday, May 12, 2017, on Naval Base Guam. Grimes told reporters he didn't know when the drills would resume. U.S. Naval Base Guam spokesman Jeff Landis says a French catamaran landing craft ran aground just offshore. No one was injured.
The French stealth frigate Courbet is docked at Naval Base Guam on Thursday, May 11, 2017 near Hagatna, Guam. Military personnel from the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom are gathering in the remote U.S. Pacific islands of Guam and Tinian. The exercises come at a time of regional tensions in the South China Sea and North Korea.
FS Mistral, a French amphibious assault ship, docks at Naval Base Guam on Thursday, May 11, 2017, near Hagatna, Guam. Military personnel from the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom are gathering in the remote U.S. Pacific islands of Guam and Tinian. The exercises come at a time of regional tensions in the South China Sea and North Korea.
A sailor with Marine Nationale stands guard next to the French stealth frigate Courbet docked at Naval Base Guam on Thursday, May 11, 2017 near Hagatna, Guam. Military personnel from the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom are gathering in the remote U.S. Pacific islands of Guam and Tinian. The exercises come at a time of regional tensions in the South China Sea and North Korea.
A French sailor stands watch near the FS Mistral, a French amphibious assault ship docked at Naval Base Guam on Thursday, May 11, 2017 near Hagatna, Guam. Military personnel from the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom are gathering in the remote U.S. Pacific islands of Guam and Tinian. The exercises come at a time of regional tensions in the South China Sea and North Korea.
An informational plaque about World War II amphibious assaults on Guam is displayed in the War in the Pacific National Historical Park on Thursday, May 11, 2017 near Hagatna, Guam. Troops from the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom are gathering in the remote U.S. Pacific islands of Guam and Tinian for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters. The exercises come amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China Sea and with heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
FS Mistral, a French amphibious assault ship, pulls into port at Naval Base Guam on Thursday, May 11, 2017, near Hagatna, Guam. Troops from the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom are gathering in the remote U.S. Pacific islands of Guam and Tinian for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters. Two ships from France are participating, both of which are in the middle of a four-month deployment to the Indian and Pacific oceans.
A United States Navy submarine torpedo is displayed inside the War in the Pacific National Historical Park on Thursday, May 11, 2017, near Hagatna, Guam. Troops from the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom are gathering in the remote U.S. Pacific islands of Guam and Tinian for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters. The exercises come amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China Sea and with heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
A United States memorial is displayed in the War in the Pacific National Historical Park on Thursday, May 11, 2017 near Hagatna, Guam. Troops from the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom are gathering in the remote U.S. Pacific islands of Guam and Tinian for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters. The exercises come amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China Sea and with heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
Cars enter Naval Base Guam on Thursday, May 11, 2017, near Hagatna, Guam. Troops from the United States, Japan, France and the United Kingdom are gathering in the remote U.S. Pacific islands of Guam and Tinian for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters. The exercises come amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China Sea and with heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.
