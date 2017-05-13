Nation & World

May 13, 2017 11:34 PM

Interviews well underway for new FBI director

By SADIE GURMAN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Eight candidates for FBI director have been interviewed at Justice Department headquarters as President Donald Trump searches for James Comey's replacement.

So far 14 people have emerged as candidates. Just over half of them met Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

Those interviewed for the job include Sen. John Corny of Texas, former congressman Mike Rogers of Michigan and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Two female candidates, former Bush administration officials Alice Fisher and Frances Townsend, also met with Sessions and Rosenstein. The FBI has never been led by a woman.

Trump has told reporters that he could make his decision public before leaving for the Mideast and Europe on Friday.

Comments

