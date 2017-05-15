Nation & World

May 15, 2017 7:11 AM

Justices side with Kentucky nursing home in arbitration case

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court says a Kentucky nursing home can require the families of two former residents to pursue claims against the home outside of court.

The justice ruled 7-1 on Monday that the home could enforce contracts signed by relatives of the residents that subjected all disputes involving the home to arbitration. The relatives had been authorized to sign the admission documents.

Kentucky's highest court had refused to enforce the agreements, saying the relatives lacked the power to waive a "divine God-given right" to a jury trial.

The nursing home argued that such agreements are allowed under federal law, which overrides state laws that protect the right to sue in court.

