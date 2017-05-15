3 arrested at gathering denouncing Confederate torch protest

Police say three people were arrested after scuffles broke out at a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia where hundreds of community members gathered to denounce the previous night's protest by torch-carrying white nationalists.
Sunday's candlelit gathering in Charlottesville was held in response to the smaller demonstration led Saturday by white nationalist Richard Spencer. He wants authorities to block the Confederate statue's planned removal.
Charles Best was arrested Sunday after police say the 21-year-old threw an object from the crowd that hit an officer, causing minor injuries.
Police say local right-wing blogger Jason Kessler and 28-year-old Jordan McNeish were also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Police say McNeish spit on Kessler, who wouldn't obey an officer's commands to leave and was inciting others with a bull horn.
Comments