May 16, 2017 2:51 AM

Alabama sheriff: No gun found on man shot, killed by deputy

The Associated Press
BAY MINETTE, Ala.

Authorities in Alabama say no weapon was recovered from a man fatally shot by a deputy on Interstate 10.

AL.com reports (http://bit.ly/2qmmj7S) Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Mack said in a news conference Monday that no gun was found on 35-year-old Johnathan David Victor of Metairie, Louisiana, or in his vehicle. Victor was shot by a deputy Friday and died Saturday morning.

Mack says deputies responded to the site of a single-vehicle crash after reports that the car's driver was covered in blood and combative. Mack says Victor exited the car and advanced toward a deputy in an aggressive manner with something in his hands and didn't comply with orders to stop. The deputy fired more than one round from an AR-15 rifle.

Authorities are conducting an internal investigation.

