Juror: 'Holy Spirit' said former congresswoman not guilty

FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Sr., right, escorts former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown outside the courthouse in Jacksonville, Fla. Brown was found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students. A juror dismissed during deliberations in Brown's fraud trial in Florida told his colleagues that the "Holy Spirit" told him she was not guilty, according to a court transcript. The transcript released Monday, May 15, provided new details into why the unidentified juror was released during deliberations after another juror raised concerns over the comments. The Florida Times-Union via AP, File Bruce Lipsky