Group seeks probe into congressman over note to critic's job

FILE – In this March 13, 2014, file photo, U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, left, R-N.J., chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee on defense, shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, right, prior to Hagel's testimony on the Defense Department's fiscal 2015 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. Saily Avelenda, a New Jersey woman who joined a group urging Frelinghuysen to distance himself from President Donald Trump's policies, says she quit her job at Lakeland Bank after Frelinghuysen's fundraising letter to the bank included a handwritten note saying a "ringleader" of the protest movement worked there, Monday, May 15, 2017. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo