Nation & World

May 16, 2017 1:29 PM

Police: Man killed by officer was wanted on murder charge

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Authorities say a man fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in Virginia was wanted on an attempted-murder charge and for other crimes.

The department said in a statement Tuesday that 29-year-old Jaison Fitzgerald shot a relative of a female companion Monday prior to being pulled over by officers.

Police Chief Alfred Durham said at a news conference Monday that Fitzgerald was shot by an officer and died at a hospital. Investigators say a weapon was recovered at the scene, but offered no other details on the shooting. They say the officer was not wearing a body camera.

The officer is on customary administrative leave. Police say the officer is black, as was Fitzgerald.

