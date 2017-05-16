Nation & World

May 16, 2017 5:50 PM

Largest sheriff's department in US enacts transgender policy

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The nation's largest sheriff's department has enacted a new policy for interacting with transgender and gender non-conforming people.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department policy, which went into effect earlier this month, requires deputies to address people by their preferred name and pronoun.

Lt. Don Mueller said Tuesday the policy was meant to reinforce practices that are already being widely followed throughout the department.

It prohibits deputies from asking about a person's gender transition process and from making offensive comments.

It says deputies cannot disclose that someone is transgender to non-law enforcement personnel, with few exceptions.

The policy says transgender or gender non-conforming people can specify the gender of deputies who conduct invasive searches, including strip searches.

The Los Angeles Police Department and New York Police Department have similar policies.

