A worker in protective gear takes down an Army National Guard flag from the statue of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during the statue's removal from the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The city announced late Tuesday that it had begun the process of removing a statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard — the third of four monuments city officials plan to take down across the city. Scott Threlkeld AP Photo
Nation & World

May 17, 2017 1:31 AM

New Orleans takes down 3rd Confederate-era monument

By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN MCGILL Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Workers in New Orleans have taken down a Confederate monument to Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, the third of four such monuments to come down in the city.

The removal of the statue early Wednesday comes after the city has already taken down a statue of the Confederacy's only president and a memorial to a white rebellion against a biracial Reconstruction-era government in the city.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu first proposed removing the monuments in the summer of 2015, and the City Council approved the move later that year.

But the process was stuck in legal limbo for over a year as monument supporters fought to keep them up.

Supporters say removing the monuments is akin to erasing history. But those calling for their removal say they glorify a shameful part of the city and country's history.

