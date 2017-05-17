Nation & World

May 17, 2017 4:24 AM

Saudi missionaries active in Kosovo, says German government

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German government says missionary groups from Saudi Arabia are spreading the ultraconservative Wahabi version of Islam in Kosovo.

In a response to questions from opposition lawmakers, the government says Saudi-backed preachers are active in the small Muslim-majority country in southeastern Europe.

The German government says donors from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are also funding Islamic communities in Kosovo. The country is a significant source of foreign fighters for groups such as the Islamic State.

But the government notes that there doesn't appear to be a "broad movement away from traditional liberal interpretation of Islam toward a Wahabi interpretation" in Kosovo.

Left Party lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen said Wednesday it was "scandalous" that hard-line Saudi preachers were active in Kosovo under the eyes of western peacekeepers.

